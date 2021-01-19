Boulos shared the same photo to his own Instagram account, with the caption: “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together.” He also commented on his fiancee’s post, writing, “Love you honey.”

Tiffany Trump, 27, who is the only child of the president and his second wife Marla Maples, graduated from Georgetown University’s law school last spring while Boulos, 23, is heir to a multibillion dollar Nigerian conglomerate. After growing up in Lagos, he attended college in London, the city where the pair were first photographed together in January 2018.

Tiffany Trump and Boulos have flown under the radar in comparison to the president’s older children whom he shares with ex-wife Ivana Trump: Don Jr., 43; Ivanka, 39; and Eric, 37. (Her youngest sibling, Barron, 14, is her father’s only child with first lady Melania Trump.) But Boulos has been pictured at several Trump events over the last couple years, including the president’s February State of the Union address last year. His own family has also spent Thanksgiving with hers at Mar-a-Largo.

Tiffany Trump reappeared in the political spotlight to campaign for her father’s reelection over the summer, where she appealed to young voters in a speech at the Republican National Convention. She also headlined events in Michigan, Minnesota, Florida and North Carolina in the months leading up to the vote.

