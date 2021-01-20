An excerpt of Gorman’s poem, courtesy of NPR:

We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it,

would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy.

And this effort very nearly succeeded.

But while democracy can be periodically delayed,

it can never be permanently defeated.

In this truth, in this faith, we trust.

For while we have our eyes on the future,

history has its eyes on us.

“My hope is that my poem will represent a moment of unity for our country,” she told Washington Post book critic Ron Charles last week, “that with my words I’ll be able to speak to a new chapter and era for our nation.”

That she did, with a beautifully delivered poem full of alliteration and internal rhyme.

President Joe Biden on Jan. 20 became the fourth president ever to have a poet recite their work at a presidential inauguration. (The Washington Post)

You would never guess that a few years ago, Gorman was struggling with a speech impediment. As she told The Lily earlier this year, writing was a means of self-expression when she found herself unable to verbalize her thoughts. Music helped her overcome her impediment, which included difficulty pronouncing the letter R. The cure, in part, turned out to be tunes from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.

“My favorite thing to practice was the song Aaron Burr, Sir, from ‘Hamilton’ because it is jam-packed with R’s. And I said, ‘if I can keep up with Leslie in this track, then I am on my way to being able to say this R in a poem,’” she told CBS News.

As a sign of gratitude, Gorman tweeted that she included two references to “Hamilton” in “The Hill We Climb.” (Miranda noticed and responded to Gorman on Twitter: “You were perfect. Perfectly written, perfectly delivered. Every bit of it. Brava!”) She also paid homage to a previous inaugural poet. When Oprah tweeted her congratulations, Gorman replied, “I would be nowhere without the women whose footsteps I dance in. While reciting my poem, I wore a ring with a caged bird—a gift from @Oprah for the occasion , to symbolize Maya Angelou, a previous inaugural poet. Here’s to the women who have climbed my hills before.”