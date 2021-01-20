Here’s a guide to the inauguration coats. (This story will update.)

Jill Biden’s sophisticated Markarian tweed

The incoming first lady’s ensemble is designed by Alexandra O’Neill’s sustainability-focused label Markarian. Many found its bright ocean blue color — in two complementary shades, with matching gloves and mask — striking in the good way:

Others had flashbacks to another recent television event with notably lavish outerwear.

Kamala Harris’s blue-purple Christopher John Rogers

Vice President Harris’s outerwear, designed by rising-star Black designer Christopher John Rogers, is also a continuation of a tradition she upheld during her presidential campaign: wearing purple in honor of the color of campaign fliers used by Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to run for president in the United States, according to CNN’s Abby Phillip. (Harris took color cues from Chisholm in other ways, too, adopting red and yellow as presidential-campaign colors in a nod to Chisholm having used them on buttons, the Guardian reported.)

Harris also wore pearls, as she often does to honor her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, which refers to its founders as the “Twenty Pearls.”

Ella Emhoff’s Miu Miu top coat

Emhoff — daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, stepdaughter of Harris and a textile-design student at the Parsons School of Design in New York City — garnered many a heart-eye emoji with her beige Miu Miu Shetland Pied De Poule coat adorned with gold at the shoulders. Some wondered if it ushered in the age of be-sequined shoulders:

Michelle Obama’s maximalist Sergio Hudson

Another of several women in politics wearing purple at the inauguration, the former first lady wore a dramatic long overcoat in a warm burgundy shade, designed by Sergio Hudson, a Black designer from South Carolina. The coat, alongside the rest of the Obamas’ sartorial choices, inspired “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes to tweet praise.

Bernie Sanders’s all-purpose Burton parka

At inauguration, it appeared Sen. Sanders was once again taking the opportunity to showcase a hometown brand: His practical winter coat, made in Burlington, Vt., is the same one he’s wearing in the photo that became the ubiquitous “I am once again asking” meme. To some, Sanders’s ensemble of parka and hand-knit mittens lent him the distinct air of a gruff granddad, or of having run a few errands beforehand.

Amy Klobuchar’s “big aunt energy” gold

Who says you can’t wear the same coat twice? Sen. Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who acted as an unofficial emcee of the event, wasn’t afraid to repeat the mustard yellow coat she wore in a blizzard at the beginning of 2019 when she announced her candidacy for presidency. Wearing the same coat at two giant public events? “Big aunt energy,” according to writer Rachel Syme on Twitter. The gold coat, combined with her maroon scarf, was a subtle nod to the colors of the University of Minnesota.

Nancy Pelosi’s barelegged teal extravaganza

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s monochromatic outfit of a teal coat paired with a teal scarf, not to mention teal stilettos with bare legs — in January?! — had plenty of fans.

But it probably won’t end up being as adored as the brick red Max Mara coat she wore to that meeting with former president Trump in December 2018 to drive home a big fat “no” to the border wall right before the government shutdown. That coat has its own Twitter handle: @NancyCoat, whose bio reads: “I’m a coat, what else can I say? I have big coat energy.”

Poet Amanda Gorman’s commanding yellow Prada (and, oh, that headband)

Lady Gaga sang the national anthem, but the 22-year-old inaugural poet had the real “A Star Is Born” moment, not just for her incisive verses but that amazing bright yellow Prada coat. It was her nod to Jill Biden, who had recommended her for the honor of being the youngest poet to write and recite an original poem at an inaugural. “[Jill Biden] said, ‘I saw this video of you and you were wearing yellow and I loved it,’” Gorman told Vogue.

Her jewelry was provided by none other than Oprah Winfrey, who is a self-described fan of Gorman’s and Vogue reported that when Gorman’s idol, Maya Angelou, spoke at the 1993 Inauguration, Winfrey sent her a coat and a pair of gloves. Gorman’s gold hoops and ring symbolizing “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” are from Oprah, but runner-up to the coat (which has already sold out on Farfetch) is that fabulous giant red Prada headband.

Janet Yellen’s toasty-warm, weather-appropriate puffer

While Sanders channeled America’s no-nonsense patriarchs, the nominee for treasury secretary took up the mantle of our nation’s sensible moms and grandmas. Bundled in a hooded black puffer jacket and a navy lap blanket, Yellen’s ensemble struck a chord with those whose clothing philosophy is “form follows function.”

Meena Harris’s green-on-green shearling

Harris’s very fashionable niece Meena Harris, debuted her green shearling coat from Coach with a simple mic-drop Tweet: “WE IN HERE AMERICA.”