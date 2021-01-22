The pandemic’s periods of hunkering down haven’t left much room for those casual friends or acquaintances you might’ve met for drinks or lunch every six months. Social media tricks its users into thinking they have hundreds or thousands of “friends,” but most of them are not people you’d confide in or rely on. Each one is a square in your Instagram feed, a Facebook update you might “like” or somebody that you used to know. Along with the many lessons of the coronavirus era, there’s one that comes with age and increasing obligations: We don’t have to catch up with everyone. Some friendships won’t survive this time, and that’s okay.