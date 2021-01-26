He didn’t think he’d actually have to do it, which was good because the hot sauce on his table was rated a scorching level 10.

Jackson watched from his living room couch in Melrose, Mass., as Connecticut was down 18 points with about 16 minutes remaining in the Jan. 5 game. Connecticut’s star player, James Bouknight, was out with an elbow injury.

But Connecticut rallied an amazing comeback, and as Jackson celebrated the victory almost in disbelief, he decided to make good on his promise. He posted a video on Twitter of him drinking a spoonful of Angry Goat Pepper Co. Black Bison Hot Sauce while wearing a blue Connecticut jacket.

Then as he was feeling the heat, he took an extra shot of the hot sauce — infused with both ghost peppers and scorpion peppers — straight from the bottle while chanting “U-C-O-N-N, UConn, UConn, UConn.”

“It was literally just a spur of the moment thing,” said Jackson, 36, who works in marketing for an insurance company. “I was just trying to think of something, that if it actually happened, I could actually do. I wanted to have a little bit of a punishment-type deal to it.”

It was just weird enough to catch on.

In the hours and days after Jackson’s spontaneous stunt, Connecticut fans started following his lead and posting videos of themselves taking shots of hot sauce as the men’s basketball team jumped into the national rankings.

That’s when the Husky Ticket Project, a nonprofit that sends underprivileged children to Connecticut football and basketball games, raised the stakes.

Kevin Solomon, the project’s social media manager, tweeted Jan. 12 a request to up the ante: He asked that each person who takes a shot of hot sauce also donate at least $5 to his project.

Solomon’s goal was to raise $5,000 before basketball season ended in April. Within the first day, the organization raised $6,000. The challenge has continued to grow among Connecticut graduates and celebrities. Solomon said 675 people have raised more than $60,000 for the Husky Ticket Project.

“Every time we were ready to think this was going to stall out, it just kept getting bigger,” said Solomon, 29, who volunteers for the Husky Ticket Project while working in social media for Verizon.

Solomon, along with two friends, started the Husky Ticket Project in April 2018. After graduating from Connecticut, they moved into a New York City apartment, where they watched Connecticut basketball games. They noticed attendance at games was down as the team struggled.

They thought about how Connecticut sports had provided Solomon and his friends with so much joy as they watched the men’s basketball team win four national championships and the women’s basketball team clinch 11. They wanted children who may not have the resources to attend games to also experience what they had.

So, they founded the Husky Ticket Project and partnered with several Connecticut organizations that support underprivileged children. They have sent about 2,000 children to games, Solomon said.

After the Husky Ticket Project sent out the tweet asking for donations earlier this month, Jackson, who graduated from Connecticut in 2006 with a degree in communications, kept the challenge he started alive in stomach-turning ways.

Once, he poured hot sauce into his coffee and took a sip. Another time, he doused a banana with hot sauce and took a bite. As the Husky Ticket Project raised more money, Jackson said he’d drink even spicier hot sauces.

Jackson realized he and his friends had long been challenging each other to gross and bizarre food combinations. So he thought: “We’re all just being crazy idiots for no reason. Can we make ourselves into crazy idiots for a good cause?”

He added that anyone participating should be responsible, drink small amounts of hot sauce and know your own limits.

Soon, Dan Hurley and Geno Auriemma, Connecticut’s men’s and women’s basketball coaches, respectively, joined the challenge by taking shots and donating money. Connecticut football coach Randy Edsall donated $10,000. Last week, ESPN anchors took shots of hot sauce on live TV.

Marc D’Amelio, the father of TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, posted a video of himself taking a shot of Frank’s RedHot sauce with Dixie D’Amelio. The elder D’Amelio, a 1991 Connecticut graduate who has more than 9.5 million TikTok followers, said he donated $5,000.

“At my age, my stomach isn’t what it used to be where I can eat wings endlessly,” said D’Amelio, 52. “I actually held out pretty well. I thought my stomach would be in pretty bad shape the next day.”

Solomon said with the $60,000 the project has raised, it can send at least 6,000 students eighth grade and younger to Connecticut games. Connecticut isn’t allowing fans to attend games now because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Solomon said the organization will send the students as soon as fans are permitted.

Ryan Matthews, who is the director of programs for Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters in Hartford, Conn., works with underprivileged children living in single or no-parent homes. He’s seen how meaningful it is for them to attend the games.

“I know firsthand just how much fun they have and how much they get out of it,” said Matthews, 33. “I don’t know if they comprehend how much those experiences really mean to the kids. It might be the only chance the kid has to go see their favorite team or go see their favorite player live in-person.”

Jackson plans to keep the hot sauce challenge going as long as possible. When fans are permitted to return to Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Jackson hopes to slurp hot sauce at a game. If that happens, there will likely be a large group of children watching from the bleachers.

“I can’t believe that this joke I was doing essentially led to this point,” Jackson said, later adding: “Every single day is blowing my mind.”

