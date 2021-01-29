- How to add paragraph breaks: On your desktop computer, hit ‘shift + return’ or ‘shift + enter’ and you’ll be able to add a paragraph break.
- How to respond to others: We are not using threading for Carolyn’s chat for now, so you can respond to others by submitting a post as you usually would, and typing ‘Re:' or ‘To’ and letting us know your response. The comments section will also open, as usual, after the chat ends.
- Where to ask questions: The question input box will always be at the bottom of the chat.
Thanks for joining us!
Read from the archive:
Follow Carolyn Hax on Twitter (@CarolynHax) and Facebook.