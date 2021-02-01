I wasn’t planning on really liking you — but I do. I am trying not to like you too much, but that is harder than I thought it would be. And when you like someone, you worry about their safety. Please, please take this quarantining seriously. I know how laid back you are and you are not a worrier like I am. Just be more careful. In the meantime, I will work on liking you less, so you won’t think I am a pest, a pain, crazy, weird, etc.!!!