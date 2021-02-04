New York designer Matthew Patrick Smyth is known for interiors that have a traditional bent and have a very careful attention to detail. He designs everything from romantic beach houses in New England to edgy Tribeca lofts. His latest book “Through a Designer’s Eye: A Focus on Interiors” published by Monacelli Press includes the photos and story of his own 1970s prefabricated deck house in Salisbury, Ct., which has an open living/dining room filled with antiques, artworks and curiosities from all over the world. Smyth’s first-person narrative focuses on what he believes are the five vital elements of interior design — handcrafted pieces, history and context, surroundings, atmosphere and drama. Smyth designs collections of rugs for Patterson, Flynn Martin and fabrics and wallcoverings for F. Schumacher.

