“ JUSTINA BLAKENEY

Justina Blakeney is a California designer and artist who celebrates the joy in bold color, pattern and nature in her brand, Jungalow. The author of the best seller “The New Bohemians”, Blakeney believes in self-expression and creativity, and the magic of plants. Her latest book coming out in April is called “Jungalow: Decorate Wild” and it will show how personal items from your own life can inspire a unique style. It’s okay to break the rules, Blakeney says, in order to come up with your own layered look based on your heritage and travels. Blakeney lives in Los Angeles with her husband, daughter and 52 houseplants - at last count.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.