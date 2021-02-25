In “Frozen in Time,” a new show on discovery+, Maureen McCormick, who played eldest sister Marcia on “The Brady Bunch,” joins designer Dan Vickery to help homeowners who are stuck in a time warp. Whether it’s a home from the 1950s, ’60s or ’70s, the houses are overhauled and updated while still respecting the nostalgia of their era. McCormick made design waves in 2019 when she and her fellow “Brady Bunch” cast members joined design stars for the HGTV’s “A Very Brady Renovation.” The group overhauled the iconic split level house in Los Angeles, built in 1959, that was used for exterior shots on “The Brady Bunch,” which ran from 1969 to 1974. McCormick’s co-host on “Frozen in Time,” designer Dan Vickery, appeared on HGTV’s reality competition show “Design Star” in 2009. He’s also been on W Network’s “Love It Or List It: Vacation Homes” and Bravo’s “Best Room Wins.”

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.