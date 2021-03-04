Jill LaRue is senior vice president and chief merchandising officer for California Closets. She has played an integral role at California Closets trailblazing product development and innovation and creating systems for the whole home. For more than four decades, California Closets has been working to design custom organizational solutions. It now has about 150 showrooms and 900 professional design consultants. LaRue, who lives in Mill Valley, Ca., previously worked at Williams Sonoma for 16 years.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.