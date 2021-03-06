Amanda Gorman, who was widely praised after she recited her poetry at President Biden’s inauguration, alleged Friday that a security guard had followed her home and told her she appeared suspicious.

“A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight,” Gorman, 22, wrote on Twitter. “He demanded if I lived there because ‘you look suspicious.’ I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology. This is the reality of black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat.”

She added: “In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance. Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be.”

Gorman, the youngest poet to read her work at an inauguration, did not say where the incident allegedly occurred or name the guard’s employer. She did not immediately respond Saturday to a message sent through her website, and The Washington Post could not independently verify her claims.

