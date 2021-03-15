But this last season, which he was so excited for, wasn’t quite what the Millburn, N.J., teen envisioned.

“There was no opening night, senior night or pep rallies,” he said. “The season was shorter, there were no fans in the stands or team dinners. I had always looked forward to those things for my senior year having watched my older classmates go through them before me.”

Still, Fedroff knows he is luckier than some. Because of coronavirus concerns, some states have not allowed high school sports to return at all. Those that have let sports resume have done so with a wide range of changes and safety protocols, leading student-athletes to be both grateful and disappointed.

“Sports are a big part of the day-to-day life of a high school athlete,” said Lonnie Sarnell, a sports psychologist in Millburn who works with high school athletes. “It’s an outlet, a coping mechanism, a space where they can process their emotions and relieve stress. Without their sport, they are at a loss.”

Sports provide student-athletes with mental health and physical benefits, including screen-free time, socialization with peers and exercise. This is especially crucial now with many schools still on remote or hybrid learning models.

Julie Fedroff, Ryan’s mother, said her son has learned to be disciplined with his training and “the rigor of the game, the practices, and the overall commitment has prepared him for future challenges — whether it be in college or at a future job.”

During the pandemic, Julie said, talking with Ryan about games and practices after he returned home helped them all “feel normal for a few minutes each day.”

The sports seasons during the pandemic have been confusing — who’s in, who’s closed, who can play games with restrictions, who can’t at all, and who plays with no restrictions? Each state and district seem to have different rules, many of which change without much notice.

“Parents and athletes don’t know what is going on from one week to the next. The rules keep changing and every state is different,” said Rick Wolff, a sports-parenting expert, author and 20-year host of the WFAN radio’s “The Sports Edge.” “Even when the school agrees the athletes can play, sometimes there are issues finding coaches, referees, etc., willing to participate due to the risks.”

Even in high schools where students are playing, it is not business as usual.

“My son is a high school senior, and although he did get to play soccer with his team, they endured a shortened season and a completely different schedule,” said Kendra Ruhl, a mother from Selinsgrove, Pa. “So many obstacles prevented them from really enjoying their season.”

A mother of a high school tennis player in Philadelphia said her son — a junior at the time — trained all winter before the pandemic to prepare for the varsity tennis team. Then the spring season was canceled, along with spring tournaments and his summer training camp.

“He had been contemplating continuing to play at a collegiate level,” she said. “This whole experience put a damper on his game and [made him] question whether he even wants to continue to play in high school. It’s sad for him, and as a mom, it’s tough to see.”

This same mom, who is also a physician, said she sees patients who are deeply impacted by the loss of sports. They have lost connections with their friends and have become inactive, she said. “It has caused depression and anxiety and an increase in obesity.”

If your student-athlete is struggling, here are some suggestions that can help:

“Let them know that you are there to support them as they work through their feelings,” Wolff advises. “Assure them that their life will go on, but in the meantime, you understand that the situation is unfair.”

Saying things like “It’s only soccer” or “Be grateful you are healthy” offers little consolation to a teenager. “Let them know it’s okay to feel sad for what they have lost and grateful for what they have at the same time,” Sarnell says. “They have a right to feel upset. Being an athlete is about so much more than playing a game. Not being able to participate creates a daily void and, in some cases, a loss of identity.”

Remember that for your teen, they may be experiencing grief. Sarnell suggests student-athletes can work through grief by writing, reflecting, or talking with someone about their experience. “Help your athlete adjust to the ways their environment has changed and identify ways to move forward in the face of uncertainty. Ask them to consider what types of routine, training and self-care activities will make them feel good given the current circumstances.”

Don’t try to “fix” this for them. Parents often have an instinct to make things better for their kids, Sarnell says. In this case, there is nothing a parent can do to fix it — this is beyond anyone’s control. So instead, try to help your child deal with the uncertainty and disappointment.

Many coaches are helping athletes stay engaged with virtual team practices or training schedules that athletes can complete on their own. “This is an opportunity to find joy in fitness and movement,” Sarnell says. “Encourage athletes to be active each day in a way that feels good to them. It will help them in their return to their sport as well as in their future." And help them keep up a routine, even if they don’t have regular practices. Without their sports-centric schedule, athletes may feel out of sorts. “Ensure they do some positive activities, including getting up and moving throughout the day, especially if school is virtual,” Sarnell says. “They don’t need to be productive every second of the day, but they do need to find some balance.”

Try to help your child find an opportunity in this loss. Year-round training, games and school have left them little time to develop other interests or hobbies, but now they do have time for those. This break has allowed high school athletes to figure out who they are without their sport. “Most high school athletes don’t go on to compete in college,” Wolff says. “When their athletic careers end, they may find themselves having an identity crisis.” Maybe they have always wanted to learn how to play guitar or take an art class but never had time to pursue these passions. Now’s their chance.

For many athletes, this forced time off has made them appreciate how much they love to play, and they can return to the field with a renewed sense of excitement.

Even for high school athletes who have had to hang up their cleats earlier than they had hoped, there can be some lessons learned.

“At times like this, it is easy to over-focus on what’s outside of your control, like what you’ve missed and wondering whether you will compete again,” Sarnell says. “Try to get your athlete to focus on what is within his control, including processing what he has lost, training today, mental training and identifying underlying motivation.”

Fedroff just played his last high school basketball game, and he had good feelings about it.

“I had to appreciate the little things about the season,” he said. “It really was just about being on the court with my teammates.”

Randi Mazzella is a freelance writer and mother of three children, two adult daughters and a teenage son. She writes about parenting, mental health and wellness, issues impacting people in midlife and pop culture. Follow her on Twitter @randimazzella or at www.randimazzella.com