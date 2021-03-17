The father, the son and the holy Cuomo mess

Andrew M. Cuomo has been hustling all his life, up glorious summits and through choppy seas, in the pursuit of control. He hustled as a kid from Queens with his own landscaping business (motto: “We clip you good”) and as an adolescent fixing $300 cars and flipping them for $1,500. As a 24-year-old fresh out of law school, he snookered Ed Koch’s nominating delegates to give his father, Mario M. Cuomo, an edge on the Democratic nomination for governor. (Long story, but it involved a party boat on Onondaga Lake followed by some roll-call jujitsu at the convention.) As a housing advocate, he battled NIMBYs in Westchester and built shelters on the edge of Brooklyn; meanwhile, he married into the Kennedys and befriended the Clintons. At 39, he became a visionary Cabinet secretary who made his inspector general’s life miserable, then watched his life collapse around a clumsy first bid for his father’s office and a divorce that was splayed across the tabloids — only to claw his way back a few years later to become New York’s attorney general and then governor. In his third term, he sang pandemic lullabies to a panicked public that lusted after calm leadership but got, in the end, the same hustle and control that Andrew Cuomo has been practicing for 40 years.

At his daily covid briefings, which last spring became must-see TV, Cuomo played the stern but loving father figure to a nation unnerved by President Donald Trump’s management of the crisis. He projected a comity and clarity that did not widely exist in his own government. And he invoked a secular saint with whom he shared a name but not, critics say, a moral center.

“There’s a gentleman who I still look to for guidance and for leadership and for inspiration,” Cuomo said during the March 25 briefing, as a photo of his father appeared in his slide show. “He’s not here anymore for you. He’s still here for me.”

Andrew quoted Mario’s idea for government: that it be like a family, which shares both burdens and blessings for the good of all. He was a prayerful son looking to his own father’s utopian vision for a troubled world.

A year later, that vision is blurred by reality, and the Cuomo name evokes not steadiness but a control freak out of control: allegations of maintaining an abusive workplace, obfuscating covid data to manipulate public perception and making unwanted advances toward women. Six women have accused him of harassment: inquiring about their sex lives or touching them inappropriately or, in one alleged incident last year, groping her in the governor’s residence. Cuomo denied that charge, and any other wrongdoing, and asked people to wait for the results of an investigation.

“People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth,” Cuomo said Friday. “Let the review proceed. I’m not going to resign.”

“The people of this state elected the governor to represent them four times during the last 14 years, and they know he works day and night for them with a nationally significant record of accomplishments to show for it,” Rich Azzopardi, senior adviser to the governor, said when presented with the main points of this story. Though 50 percent of New York voters say Cuomo should not immediately resign, 52 percent say they would “prefer someone else” to be on the ballot in 2022, according to a Siena College poll conducted last week; his favorability rating has dropped 13 points since February.

With the son on the brink of a failure more profound than his father’s 1994 reelection loss, those who’ve worked alongside Andrew Cuomo can’t decide what type of tragedy this is.

“There’s this whole Shakespearean competition he was having with his father, and I think that competition is over,” says a longtime Democratic state legislator. “The Cuomo legacy, to the extent there’s great admiration for it, is going to be attached to Mario more than Andrew.”

“It’s in many ways a Greek tragedy,” says a former state party official who worked for Mario and with Andrew. “His strengths are his greatest weaknesses. But he’s a guy who has never had enough insight to surround himself with people who would compensate for his weaknesses.”

Even now, with Cuomo swarmed by calls for his resignation, some New York politicians don’t want their criticisms attributed in the newspaper. To throw a punch at Andrew Cuomo is to risk a long and personal war. When his father was running for that illusory fourth term in 1994, Andrew, then living in Washington, was known among campaign staffers as “The Prince of Darkness.” He was the mean voice on the phone, the bullying specter haunting his father’s caretakers. His tactical brilliance had first helped deliver Mario to the governor’s mansion 12 years earlier, but by 1994, Andrew had moved into a different orbit as an appointee in the Clinton administration. Mario wanted his eldest son to be campaign manager once again, and Andrew declined.

“If you had run the campaign,” Mario would tell him later, “I would have won.”

Andrew’s “only regret,” he said during his eulogy for Mario in 2015, is that he didn’t help his father win one more time. “It was the right thing to do, and I didn’t do it,” he told mourners at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola on Park Avenue. “I loved winning the governorship more for him than for myself. It was redemption for my father. Cuomo was elected governor. The first name was not all that relevant.”

What about the last name, then? It used to mean one thing, and now it means another. Growing up in Queens in the 1980s and ’90s, Jessica Ramos remembers her father, an immigrant from Colombia, admiring Mario Cuomo. He was the working-class son of Italian immigrants, a lawyer who represented the poor and rose to the heights of the Democratic Party without losing his connection to the people who voted for him. Ramos, now a Democratic state senator, has long viewed Andrew as a privileged son blinded by self-regard. Now, after rising to his highest peak, he is tumbling into the valley of comeuppance.

“His ego was already at the center of his politics, but now it’s much worse,” Ramos says. “Now it’s at the center of his life.”

New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, right, meets with Lawrence Kurlander, director of criminal justice, left; Andrew Cuomo, special assistant to the governor; and Tim Russert, counselor to the governor, in 1983. (Ozier Muhammad/Newsday/AP)

Lately we seem to be at the mercy of Queens men with princely origins and kingly egos. Donald Trump of Jamaica Estates was recently dethroned, after four years of bridge-and-tunnel vengefulness exacted from the Oval Office, and now we are finally dealing with the long-term hostility of Andrew Cuomo, whose childhood home on Pompeii Avenue is about 4,300 feet from Trump’s, near a terminus of the F Train, somewhere near a mother lode of daddy issues.

Mario Cuomo would not have become governor without Andrew’s skills, and Andrew would not be governor without Mario’s example.

The child of a grocer from southern Italy, Mario was the modest liberal who believed in the healing power of good government, who gave the Democratic Party an intellectual and emotional heft to counter Reaganism. Mario hung a big portrait of Thomas More, the Catholic saint and statesman, in his office. For his contemplative uncertainty, Mario was christened “Hamlet on the Hudson.”

Hamlet’s son had a clearer idea of what he wanted, and how to get there. Andrew was the scrapper, the seducer of donors, the shaper of perception. He smoked Parliaments, drove a Corvette Stingray and wore Hermes ties to his Park Avenue law firm — the one Mario helped set up. Andrew, his father’s closest adviser, had a black telephone in his office reserved for calls from Mario.

He was essentially “the deputy governor and he weaves a web all through government,” former Mario associate William Stern said 35 years ago. “You do not want him mad at you. He takes no prisoners.”

In those days, the son nurtured his ego through zealous service to his father, but Mario saw that fealty as a flaw.

“One of Andrew’s weaknesses,” Mario said in 1986, was that “he was too eager to commit himself entirely to my efforts.”

And so, when Andrew expressed interest in committing himself elsewhere, Mario was happy to help with that, too. The same day in 1992 that Henry Cisneros was nominated to be U.S. secretary of housing and urban development, Mario telephoned about a job for his 35-year-old son.

“A lot of fathers believe their sons walk on water, but mine actually does,” Cuomo said, according to Cisneros. “There’s one job that he wants. It’s called ‘assistant secretary for community planning and development.’ I don’t even know what that is, but that’s what he wants.”

In 1977, New York Secretary of State Mario Cuomo holds up his son Christopher, 6, as his wife, Matilda, and son Andrew, 19, look on. (AP) Andrew Cuomo, as secretary of housing and urban development, speaks during a ceremony in Dallas in 1997. (Victor R. Caivano/AP)

LEFT: In 1977, New York Secretary of State Mario Cuomo holds up his son Christopher, 6, as his wife, Matilda, and son Andrew, 19, look on. (AP) RIGHT: Andrew Cuomo, as secretary of housing and urban development, speaks during a ceremony in Dallas in 1997. (Victor R. Caivano/AP)

And that’s what Andrew got. He had the name, and he had the credentials, as founder of a housing nonprofit and chair of a city commission on homelessness. Like his father, he had cultivated an earnest desire to improve the lives of the poor, in accordance with their inherited faith. But the son was already known for using cunning means to reach saintly ends.

“The function he provided for his father — he’s a skilled bureaucratic infighter,” Cisneros recalls today. “ ‘Be careful,’ people said.”

Cisneros says he didn’t need to be. He remembers Andrew as a team player and pioneer in housing policy who would grind down a problem through boundless energy, force of personality and his many connections. When Cuomo eventually took over HUD in Bill Clinton’s second term, he’d earned it and was confirmed by the Senate 99 to 0.

It was a troubled department that Republicans wanted to kill. Cuomo tried to renovate it and reintroduce it to America. In 1998, Cuomo claimed that HUD’s empowerment zones had generated 20,000 jobs and $4 billion in urban investment. When HUD received a good financial audit, the White House created a “Mr. Clean” award to give to Cuomo, who hired a Mr. Clean impersonator to join him onstage to receive it.

Once dedicated wholly to his father’s legend, Andrew was now crafting his own.

Public relations “is the most important thing I do,” Cuomo said as he toured the country to tout a “reinvented” HUD. “Eighty percent of this battle is communications.”

Control the message. And to do that, you have to control people.

Cuomo and President Bill Clinton during a news conference in 1996. (Denis Paquin/AP)

If communications was his battlefield, then Susan Gaffney was his enemy.

Gaffney, the inspector general of HUD, thought Cuomo was sacrificing accountability for visibility. Their relationship soured over territorial disputes and unflattering reports of waste and corruption in HUD programs. Cuomo was hostile to oversight and employed “dirty tricks” to marginalize her, Gaffney told Congress in 1998.

Cuomo called her at home on the weekends to verbally abuse her, she said back then. She alleged that he compiled disparaging information about her and leaked it to the media. It was “a relentless personal vendetta,” according to Kit Bond, then a Republican senator on the committee that controlled HUD’s budget. At the time, a HUD spokesman dismissed Gaffney’s complaint as retaliation against Cuomo’s own investigation of inappropriate behavior among Gaffney’s employees. (Gaffney did not respond to requests for comment.)

“The brilliance of Cuomo is this: he is probably the most effective secretary that HUD ever had — and the most hated,” a Republican Hill staffer told Michael Shnayerson, author of the 2015 Cuomo biography, “The Contender.”

Cuomo wanted to make changes quickly, and he wanted the credit — accountability and oversight be damned, according to Kathryn Kuhl-Inclan, a former assistant inspector general for HUD.

“He fought us every step of the way,” says Kuhl-Inclan, looking back. “As far as Ms. Gaffney was concerned, he was cruel. I’m a Democrat, but I didn’t vote for [Al] Gore because I thought he was going to put Cuomo in a position of power.”

It was an ugly mess and, in hindsight, a preview. Kuhl-Inclan draws a direct line from Cuomo’s conduct 25 years ago to his scandals today, particularly the alleged downplaying of covid deaths among nursing home residents. The data, like Gaffney, told a story that Cuomoland didn’t want us to hear.

“This last spring, I was pleasantly surprised, and somewhat hopeful, at what he was trying to do to prevent covid,” Kuhl-Inclan says. “When all this news broke, I went, ‘Oh that’s the Cuomo I know.’ ”

Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore, left, talks with New York Mayor Ed Koch, center, and Cuomo in 1988. (Wilbur Funches/AP) Democratic candidate for Senate Hillary Clinton stands with Cuomo during the Columbus Day Parade in New York in 2000. (Doug Kanter/AFP/Getty Images)

LEFT: Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore, left, talks with New York Mayor Ed Koch, center, and Cuomo in 1988. (Wilbur Funches/AP) RIGHT: Democratic candidate for Senate Hillary Clinton stands with Cuomo during the Columbus Day Parade in New York in 2000. (Doug Kanter/AFP/Getty Images)

The Cuomo You Know depends on who you are. Are you an ally or a critic? An enabler or overseer?

Stephanie Miner is a critic who used to be an ally. In her early 20s, she worked for Mario’s last reelection campaign, as his regional representative for central New York. She spent many hours in the car with the elder Cuomo and found him to be the same thoughtful man behind the scenes as he was on television. “A Socrates in the front seat,” she would call him.

Twenty years later, when she was the mayor of Syracuse, N.Y., Miner wrote an op-ed in the New York Times arguing that Andrew’s proposed state budget hung upstate cities out to dry. The blowback was personal. Miner says she received screaming calls from Cuomo’s advisers and threats to “take me out at the knees.” When she visited the capital, friends in state government would ignore her in the Dunkin’ Donuts, she says, and text things like, I can’t be seen talking to you, but call me.

“The stories about ‘Oh my God, Cuomo’s a bully’ are like ‘Oh my God, there’s gambling in this casino?’ ” says Miner, who grew disillusioned with Andrew and, in 2018, mounted an unsuccessful third-party campaign against him. “It has been the most accepted reality of New York state politics for 12 years.”

Albany and Andrew Cuomo were made for each other. The governorship is the perfect job for someone who wants to do things his way; outsize budgetary control allows the governor to prize deal-making and leverage over ethics and transparency.

Cuomo started his tenure as a pragmatic consensus builder, says Marc Molinaro, the Republican Dutchess County executive; as he won reelection and consolidated power, Cuomo abandoned collaboration and tightened his grip on the levers of power. For a few years, Cuomo supported a small group of Democrats in the state Senate who sometimes aligned with Republicans, softening the power of the Democratic-controlled legislature and giving himself more sway.

“It’s a strong-governor state, drawing a lot of power from the constitution, and there’s a culture — the legislature included — that’s very transactional,” says a Democratic state senator. Cuomo “walks in as the ultimate ruler of that dirty kingdom who knows how to push all these buttons because he grew up in it.”

The kingdom was dirty before he got there, of course. The journalist Wayne Barrett painted Andrew’s father as a man who was overly tolerant of sinners within his government.

“Mario Cuomo emerges as a man who empowers sleaze, watches in silence when news of it surfaces, and then, if pressed, publicly forgives it,” Barrett wrote in the Village Voice in 1988. “Even Cuomo’s admirers have long found his tolerance for the tawdry as curious as it is consistent; it clashes with his studied monasticism.”

In recent years especially, Albany has been a bog of malfeasance. A former Democratic speaker of the Assembly, who served in the position for 21 years, went to prison last year for corruption. The Republican Senate majority leader from 2011 to 2015 began his prison term for corruption in 2019. Longtime Cuomo family confidant Joe Percoco — Mario’s “third son,” as Andrew called him in 2015 — was convicted in 2018 for accepting bribes from companies that had business with the state. (Andrew was not implicated.)

Miner says she remembers Percoco as one of the people who berated her, a few years earlier, for her op-ed criticizing Andrew’s budget. (Percoco could not be reached for comment.)

Having studied the father and crossed the son, Miner has come away with distinct impressions of the Cuomos: Mario could be intense and aggressive, but he also practiced grace and respect, she says; Andrew’s intensity manifests as meanness, which he markets to the public as “New York tough.”

Cuomo speaks at a news conference in September in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

If Albany was the perfect place for Andrew Cuomo, the pandemic was a perfect scenario. An enormous problem suits his laser focus and relentless energy. He was granted additional powers by the legislature. And he commanded the attention of the nation. While Trump monologued about how quickly it all would be over, Cuomo talked openly about uncertainty, empathy and family.

“Be a little bit more sensitive,” he said at the March 17 briefing, “understand the stress, understand the fear, be a little bit more loving, a little bit more compassionate, little bit more comforting, a little bit more cooperative, and we will get through this time.”

As Cuomo once said, 80 percent of the battle is communications. In July, a week after his administration released the misleading report on covid deaths, the governor unveiled an emblematic piece of propaganda: a poster that illustrated, in Odyssean flourishes, his state’s heroic struggle against covid. A soaring mountain, buffeted by “the winds of fear” and “the sea of division,” was crowned with a rainbow, a banner that read “Love wins” and a heading that proclaimed “NEW YORK TOUGH.”

It was real-time mythologizing, egotism disguised as state pride, and evocative of the 16th-century sketches for “Utopia,” the landmark satire by Thomas More, the Catholic statesman whose portrait once hung in Mario Cuomo’s office and now hangs in Andrew’s. In October, Cuomo published “American Crisis,” a memoir of his covid leadership, in which he imagines a perfect world where government is made to work and illustrates himself as a leader who can make it real.

“I am a controlling personality,” he wrote. “At one time I opposed that characterization because it has a negative implication. But you show me a person who is not controlling, and I’ll show you a person who is probably not highly successful.”

Cuomo greets service members as he leaves a vaccination site on March 8 in New York. (Seth Wenig/Pool/AP)

Hustling for control had worked for him for 40 years. Cuomo’s detractors give him credit for pushing through gun-control regulations, a property-tax cap, marriage equality and major infrastructure projects such as the $4 billion replacement for the Tappan Zee Bridge — which was named the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. But this month, a GOP state assemblyman introduced a bill to scrub the bridge of the Cuomo name, which is loaded with new connotation.

The younger Cuomo’s legacy is now under review in a way the governor cannot easily control. Letitia James, the state attorney general, released her own report on nursing home deaths and is conducting an independent investigation into the allegations by several women of harassment and unwanted touching; one of those complaints has been referred to the Albany police.

Cuomo has apologized for making anyone feel uncomfortable. Says Cisneros, the former HUD secretary: “I would like to believe that, even in our very difficult times, a person’s sincere apology can be weighed against a lifetime of good public work.”

But the governor also has denied wrongdoing on any front. This is Andrew Cuomo’s latest hustle: seeking forgiveness while insisting that there’s nothing to forgive.

On a call with reporters Friday, Cuomo said he isn’t a member of “the political club” and was proud of that. Moments later, he was touting his four decades in New York politics, which began on the ultimate inside track. “My entire life, I have been under public scrutiny,” he said, “since I was 23 years old and ran my father’s campaign.”

What would his father have said about all this?

“I’ll give you a guess,” says an old associate of Mario, roused from his afternoon nap to speak for a ghost. “He would’ve said: ‘Andrew, I’ve been telling you for years: Cool it.’ ”

In about 20 months — if he stays in control — Andrew can try for that fourth Cuomo term that he blames himself for losing 30 years ago.

Vindication for that has been on his mind for a while, if his recent book is any indication. He wrote about finally having time to catch up with his mother last summer, when he was still America’s pandemic hero. Matilda Cuomo had taken notes on his performance over the months. Her top-line feedback was pride — which is, Andrew wrote, the biggest gift a child can give to a parent.

Your father is “so proud,” his mother kept repeating.

She spoke in the present tense, as if nothing had changed, or ever would. In her Manhattan condo on the East River, Mario’s office remains untouched. His closet is still full of his clothes, and his razor still sits on the sink.

“I tried a couple of times to tell my mom to rearrange the space,” Andrew wrote, in the final chapter of his book. “I thought it might be better for her to move on. But I’m not sure she wants to.”