Growing up bi-racial, though passing as a tall white girl to most people who met me, I was fully versed in my father’s German ancestry, with only a cursory understanding of my Chinese heritage through brief, infrequent visits with relatives and the few photo albums we had lying around the house. “Your great-grandfather was the first American-born Chinese person in Washington D.C.,” she’d tell me, admiring his image on the cover of the Washingtonian that hung from our wall.

That didn’t mean I wasn’t exposed to my fair share of stereotypes when I revealed I had a Chinese mother, but the model minority tropes like “no wonder you’re so good at violin!” and “makes sense you skipped two grades!” coupled with the fascination with my appearance didn’t feel derogatory to me as a coming-of-age teenager in the late nineties.

AD

AD

But now that I’m in my mid-forties, with a desire to connect with my past, I’ve been researching my ancestry and exploring more about what it means to be an Asian-American. In doing that, I’ve become intimately privy to the challenges we’ve faced as a permanent alien class in this country.

And as I raise my own multi-racial children to understand their culture in an increasingly Asian-phobic culture--even more important because they pass as a bunch of white kids, which is a privilege not afforded to many--it’s imperative that we push back against the perpetuation of Asian stereotypes and help our children take a stand against violence.

For me, that starts with teaching my kids about their great-great-great grandfather Gong Moy, who came to this country over a century ago, in 1879, and settled in Washington D.C. with his wife and 12 children, one of whom was their great-great grandfather, who , as I recently learned, was officially the second American-born Chinese person in Washington D.C.

AD

AD

There’s meeting their great grandparents in North Jersey, after many years of living far away from them, and hearing their stories, like how my grandfather went back to China to marry my grandmother’s older sister, but ended up bringing back my grandmother instead. That’s a story even I had never heard until recently.

Educating them involves eating the few Chinese family recipes my mom made when I was kid, including her Cantonese egg rolls, shrimp with lobster sauce, and pepper steak, dishes I finally learned to cook over the last year, that my children now love as much as I do.

And we honor cultural celebrations, like the Lunar New Year, which allows an exploration into the deep traditions that I hadn’t experienced since I was a child visiting my great grandparents. Even today, I can still remember how excited I was to open the little red envelope full of money. With my own kids, we celebrate with food, making homemade dumplings and steaming the traditional whole fish.

AD

AD

But as much as my children know about their heritage, they need to use their voices to counteract the hatred being aimed Asian Americans. They understand the need to speak up when they hear questionable comments among friends, or call out racism in their social media feeds. And they are familiar with the risk this brings, but more, the positive change their small voice can make.

Even though my children are intrinsically tied to Asian culture through their ancestors, we can all raise children with an empathic connection to diverse groups, like Asian-Americans, that make our country so vibrant.

It’s important to expose your kids to the powerful stories that are thankfully being told with more frequency, from bestselling books, like Interior Chinatown to the Oscar-nominated film Minari. Connect with people in your communities whom you normally may not. Prepare the cuisine, some of which you may be familiar with, and others that might be new to your palates. And celebrate the holidays or special days, even if it’s just acknowledging the importance of them to that culture.

AD

AD

In making simple, yet systematic, efforts to seek out these experiences for our children, we nurture empathy and begin to break the cycle of racism, so that they can grow up in a world where tolerance, not hate, is the tie that binds.

I hope that in doing so, they’ll never be kept awake with fear, worrying about the safety of their parents.

Kristen Chase is a writer, author, a mom of four and co-founder of Cool Mom Picks.

Join our discussion group here to talk about parenting and working, or sign up here for our newsletter.