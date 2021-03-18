Patric Richardson loves doing laundry. His infectious stories about the women in his life who shaped his knowledge of caring for clothes and fine linens and his methods of clothing care developed over years of working at Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom make him a true expert. This month, he published his first book Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore. The Minnesota-based fashion pro and textile expert runs a summer program called Laundry Camp where he teaches his lessons of laundry do’s and don’ts. He also owns the Mona Williams boutique at Mall of America. HGTV just announced that on March 31, they will be streaming a new show on discovery+ starring Richardson called The Laundry Guy.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

