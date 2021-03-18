Washington Post gardening columnist Adrian Higgins developed this seed-starting and planting schedule for vegetable gardeners in the Mid-Atlantic. The calendar assumes a last frost date of April 15, late for Washington but still a time of risk to gardens to the north and west of the city. If frost is predicted after transplants are planted, they should be covered for the night. To avoid the work and required equipment of indoor seed-starting, commercially grown transplants can be used instead come spring. Growing from seed is more economical and broadens varietal choice.