Public health experts are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated — and fast — to reduce the number of hospitalizations and coronavirus-related deaths.

All the coronavirus vaccines are free, paid for by the federal government, for anyone living in the United States — regardless of your immigration status or health insurance. Vaccine clinics cannot charge you for a shot but they may ask for your insurance information to then charge the health-care provider a fee.

If you’re registered or scheduled for a vaccination, here’s what you need to know:

Do not schedule an appointment for a coronavirus vaccine within 14 days of receiving another vaccine, whether it be for the seasonal flu or another disease.

Dress in short-sleeves or layers so it’s easy to inject the vaccine into your upper arm.

Arrive on time and wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose.

Cancel or postpone your appointment if you’re not feeling well.

If you have concerns or questions about whether you should get the vaccine based on allergies, underlying medical conditions or other health concerns, talk to your doctor first.

How do the vaccines work?

The Pfizer and Moderna two-shot vaccines use messenger RNA technology to instruct your cells to create an immune response against the spike protein of the coronavirus.

The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a harmless cold virus to deliver the genetic blueprint of the coronavirus spike protein, teaching your immune system how to block the virus.

For a more in-depth explanation of all three coronavirus vaccines, read here.

Can I take Advil or Tylenol before my vaccine?

With the disclaimer that you need to talk to your doctor before taking any kind of medication, the short answer is that it’s okay to take over-the-counter pain relievers after being vaccinated. The advice has been mixed on whether it’s fine to take them before your shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you should avoid taking ibuprofen, aspirin or acetaminophen in an attempt to prevent any vaccine-related side effects such as swelling or soreness before an appointment, since it’s still not clear whether they affect how the vaccine works.

Anyone who regularly takes a medication for an underlying medical condition should continue to do so, and the CDC says you should contact your doctor if you have questions.

What should I bring to my appointment?

Samir Balile, a pharmacist and the clinical program manager for Giant grocery stores, recommends people print out or save a confirmation of their appointment to show to the clinic or pharmacy.

You should also bring a form of valid ID or documentation that confirms who you are, where you live and where you work if your job is the reason you’re eligible. That way, Balile said, it’ll take less time for the pharmacist to confirm your appointment.

If you have health insurance, bring proof of your insurance as well. You won’t be charged for the vaccine but the clinic or pharmacy will charge your insurance an administrative fee.

Can I choose which vaccine I get?

At the moment, public health experts say the best vaccine is the one you can get.

The goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible. The more people vaccinated, the sooner life can return to some sense of normalcy. Marc Siegel, an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at George Washington University, told The Washington Post that experts say most adults who want to be vaccinated should be able to do so by the summer.

That said, some vaccine registration forms are asking people if they have a preference among one of the three FDA-authorized vaccines. Right now, there’s a limited supply, and people want to get the shot they can, Balile said. But, he sees that changing as vaccines become more available.

“Moving forward, as more products get approved, you should have the choice, and you will have the choice,” Balile said. “Different people want different things.”

What can I expect during my vaccine appointment?

Prepare for an appointment to take 30-45 minutes once you’re there, but the time will vary depending on the size of the clinic and the number of practitioners administering the vaccine. Try to show up on time, rather than a few minutes early, to limit the number of people gathered in the waiting room.

If you’re getting the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, plan to schedule an appointment for the second dose while you’re at the clinic. The timing will vary — the second Pfizer shot should be three weeks after the first. The second Moderna shot should be a month after the first. For either vaccine, the CDC says the second dose “may be given up to 6 weeks” after the first, if necessary.

After you’re inoculated, the staff at the clinic may ask you to stay for 15 to 30 minutes so they can monitor for any reaction to the shot. The CDC recommends people with a history of allergic reactions to vaccines wait for 30 minutes, though the agency says allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccine are rare.

Can I get more than one vaccine?

The short answer is no.

As for whether or when we’ll need another shot to protect against the coronavirus in the future: The CDC has not determined whether people will need booster shots after a certain period of time.

What are the vaccine side effects?

Side effects are a sign that the vaccine is working and your immune system is kicking into gear. That said, some people have no side effects after getting the vaccine — and that’s perfectly normal, too.

“Everybody reacts differently to vaccines,” Balile said. “Just because someone else had a reaction, doesn’t mean that you’ll have the same reaction.”

Common side effects from the vaccine include pain, redness and swelling on the arm where you got the shot. You may also develop fatigue, headache, muscle pain, fever, chills, nausea or exhaustion. According to the CDC, you should get the second shot of a vaccine even if you had side effects after the first — unless your doctor or a provider tells you otherwise.

Side effects after the second Pfizer or Moderna shot may be more intense than the first. But, any side effects from a vaccine should go away in a few days.

The CDC has a few tips for mitigating any side effects after getting vaccinated and, once you’ve gotten the shot, the agency says it’s okay to take ibuprofen or acetaminophen to mitigate any soreness.

For some people, their immune system’s response to a vaccine may lead to an enlarged lymph node. But, a swollen node under your armpit can also be mistaken for metastasized cancer in a mammogram, The Post’s Ben Guarino reports. Dana Smetherman, a radiologist and chair of the American College of Radiology’s Commission on Breast Imaging, told The Post it’s important to tell your doctor if you’ve recently been vaccinated.

What do I do with this card they gave me?

At your appointment, you’ll receive a paper vaccination scheduling card. The CDC designed the cards to help you track which shot you received and when. For the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require two doses, the cards also serve as reminders for your second appointments.

The cards are not intended to be “entry tickets” into businesses or shared spaces. The paper cards are not vaccine passports, which would allow Americans to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as businesses try to reopen.

The Biden administration is working with private companies to develop vaccine passports. The passports are expected to be free and available through applications for smartphones, which could display a scannable code similar to an airline boarding pass. Americans without smartphone access should be able to print out the passports, developers have said.

A confusing vaccination rollout in Missouri has residents signing up for multiple lists and driving long distances away from urban areas like Kansas City. (Lee Powell, James Cornsilk/The Washington Post)

When will I be protected by the vaccine? And, for how long?

It takes time for the vaccines to build up antibodies in your system. You’re not fully protected until two weeks after your final Pfizer or Moderna shot and two weeks after the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Scientists don’t yet know how long the protection from the vaccines lasts. And they don’t know whether the shots prevent people from becoming infected without knowing it, inadvertently spreading the virus, although there is preliminary evidence from the Johnson & Johnson trial that the vaccine protects against asymptomatic infections.

Should I get a covid antibody test after my vaccine?

No, health experts say antibody tests — the tests designed to detect proteins created by the immune system that protect against the virus — are not necessary and can be unreliable after you’ve been vaccinated.

Can I donate blood after getting a vaccine?

Yes, unless you’re showing symptoms of the virus, you can donate blood after being vaccinated with any of the three FDA-authorized versions (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson) of the vaccine.

Donating blood will not weaken your own post-vaccine protection. Coronavirus immunity does wane over time, but routine blood donation would not factor into that.

What can I do now that I’m fully vaccinated?

We’re still learning whether the vaccines prevent people from spreading the disease.

Some research shows vaccinated individuals who still contract the virus carry and shed less of the disease. Recent data published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that out of 28,184 California health-care workers who received a second dose, only seven tested positive 15 days or more after their second dose. The authors concluded it was a 0.05 percent positivity rate for those who were fully vaccinated, within their sample.

Despite these promising results, you still need to wear a mask and practice social distancing while in public, even if you’ve been vaccinated. And, you should continue to avoid any larger group gatherings.

But there are plenty of things to look forward to in your post-vaccination life.

People who are fully vaccinated — meaning, two weeks after their final shot — may visit others who are also fully vaccinated indoors, without wearing masks or physically distancing. Just like old times.

The CDC also says vaccinated Americans may visit unvaccinated members of a single household who are at low risk of any serious complications, without having to wear masks or practice social distancing. That means many vaccinated grandparents will now be able to visit nearby, unvaccinated children and grandchildren for the first time in a year. The CDC still discourages anyone (vaccinated or not) from flying or driving long distances.

And, one parting gift: Once you’re vaccinated, Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut.