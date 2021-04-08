Brian Sansoni has had a very busy year. As senior vice president and chief spokesperson at the American Cleaning Institute, he has been on top of the changes in the way America cleans because of the coronavirus pandemic. Among the institute’s 140-plus member companies are the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents and cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings. Sansoni, a 20-year veteran of the association, kept on top of the latest developments as the virus spread and gathered information on proper hygiene, cleaning and disinfection practices.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo or the Property Brothers, answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.