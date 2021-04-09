- How to stay anonymous: You’ll notice there is an input box for your name. Please feel free to use that space to a pseudonym. You can also leave that box empty, and the name will default to ‘guest.'

- How to respond to others: We are not using threading for Carolyn’s chat for now, so you can respond to others by submitting a post as you usually would, and typing ‘Re:' or ‘To’ at the top of the message.

-Comments: The comments section is now open during the chat. Feel free to leave comments during the chat.

If you’re new to the chat and wondering about acronyms, here’s a glossary of frequently-used chat terms.