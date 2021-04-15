As senior vice-president and design director of Knoll, Benjamin A. Pardo is responsible for product and showroom design worldwide. The brand, which was established in New York in 1938 and redefined the American office, has a modern design portfolio that includes furniture, textiles, leathers and accessories. Pardo joined Knoll in 2005 after 17 years with Unifor, an Italian manufacturer of high-end office furniture systems, where he served as president. A Manhattan resident, Pardo lives in a mid-century apartment house and collects the work of 20th-century Italian architect Ettore Sottsass.

