It’s not easy for anyone to be good at breaking up, because it usually involves hurting someone else. But teens are particularly bad at it, and growing up online has lowered the bar. Though most teens think the best way to break up is in person, 37 percent of them consider a text breakup at least moderately acceptable and 1 in 4 thinks it’s okay to do the job by changing your social media status to “single.” That’s according to a Pew Research Center report that came out in 2015, five years before the pandemic sent teens’ social lives, and so much else, even further into cyberspace.

How to end a relationship may not be the first thing on parents’ minds when they plan conversations with their children about dating and sex. But because most teen relationships do end, it’s critical to teach them how to break up with compassion and respect.

“To be the rejecter is an opportunity to stand in your truth and know you can be direct and kind at the same time, and that’s such a maturing thing,” says Alexandra Solomon, a psychology professor at Northwestern University and the author of “Loving Bravely: 20 Lessons of Self-Discovery to Help You Get the Love You Want.” “There will be all kinds of things in life we have to say no to. Breakups grow courage and resilience.”

Here are six ways adults can help teens get better at breaking up.

Encourage them to be clear about their reasons. When teens don’t explain why they want to break up, the rejected partner is more likely to struggle, grappling with unanswered questions that make it hard to move on. Solomon says parents can teach their teens to strategize about how to express why the relationship wasn’t working, instead of resorting to belittling judgments that keep them from learning from the experience. What she calls “thicker narratives” — nuanced explanations about why the couple couldn’t, for example, end a problematic cycle — help both the rejecter and the rejected move on.

For example, if your teen tells you, “I had to dump her because she’s crazy,” or “he sucked as a boyfriend,” you can respond with a comment that validates the complexity of the problem, such as: “I could see how hard you were working to explain yourself and how hard it was for them to respond.”

If your teen comes to you beforehand worried about how to approach the breakup, Solomon advises parents to do a role-play or brainstorm a script that avoids finger-pointing and character assassination. This is also a chance to urge your teen to choose the right medium for the message. Teens may insist they can express themselves better over text, but it’s also much easier for them to give in to the temptation to toss off demeaning comments when they’re not face to face or, given pandemic safety concerns, seeing each other on a video app.

Make ethics part of the family conversation. When Evan Janks, 18, of Beacon, N.Y., started drifting away from his first serious girlfriend, he was terrified of breaking her heart.

“Giving someone the surprise of a breakup seemed like the worst feeling ever,” he says. Instead, he made out with another girl. His girlfriend found out, bringing the relationship to a messy end. “I am scum,” he told his mother, Jackie O’Halloran, a therapist.

“That was hard for me to hear him be so hard on himself,” she says. But then Evan, who was 17 at the time, told his mom that he had a difficult time telling people things they didn’t want to hear, and he wanted to work on that. He went through a period of self-reflection, avoiding social media and talking with his parents about the importance of honesty.

He eventually reached out to make amends to his ex, a conversation that helped them both move on. Richard Weissbourd, a psychologist and the director of Making Caring Common, a project of the Harvard Graduate School of Education, calls breakups a “very powerful source of ethical education,” a chance for teens to reflect on their responsibilities to other people. Parents can start the process long before a child’s first relationship by discussing breakups in the movies and on TV.

If you validate the relationship when it’s going well, teens will feel comfortable confiding in you when it ends. These days, it’s rare for people to marry their high school sweethearts, but that doesn’t make adolescent relationships any less intense.

“Adults know how ephemeral teen relationships can be, so they have a tendency to diminish their significance,” says Laurence Steinberg, a psychology professor at Temple University and the author of “You and Your Adolescent.” “Looking back as a middle-aged adult it doesn’t seem like a big deal, but it is when you’re going through it.”

Teens may clam up if they sense you’re not taking their experience seriously. Boo Elliott, 19, of Brooklyn, came out as a lesbian to her parents and started seeing her first girlfriend when she was 12. Her parents were supportive, but they questioned her insistence that she would never be interested in boys. “Then they seemingly forgot I was in a relationship,” she says. “I didn’t talk about it and they didn’t talk about it.” When the relationship ended, she didn’t want to tell them.

Steinberg says that a history of respectful conversations with your teens about their romantic lives will pay off when the relationship hits the rocks. “It opens up a door to say: ‘How are you feeling?' and processing what went wrong as a learning experience,” he says.

Avoid lecturing. “Teens don’t like to get unsolicited advice,” says Steinberg. He suggests you watch for cues that teens are looking for your support, then pose open questions. If they tell you they need to break up with their partner, you can ask, “Have you thought about how you’re going to do this?” If they tell you after it’s happened, ask them about how it went and encourage self-reflection.

It’s not about you. Most parents have had personal experience with breakups. They might find themselves identifying too closely with their teen — or even with their teen’s ex. They should think about if and how they want to discuss these experiences. “It’s really important not to conflate your experience with your kid’s,” says Weissbourd, who is also the author of “The Parents We Mean to Be.” “You want to disentangle the ways your understanding might be skewed by your own experience.”

Watch for warning signs. Breakups can be growth experiences, whether your child initiates one or is being rejected. “But they can also be really triggering for kids who are vulnerable, and a lot of kids are vulnerable right now,” says Nancy Darling, a psychology professor at Oberlin College. “Because of covid, teens may think they’ll never see anybody again, or never find another boyfriend or girlfriend.” She says that breakups can lead teens to act out online, harassing or bullying an ex or sharing explicit photos and videos exchanged when the couple was together. Parents should also be aware that breakups are a significant risk factor for a first major depressive disorder and in youth suicide attempts.

Jennifer Connolly, a psychology professor at York University, says parents should expect a period of grieving, but they should pay attention to how long it lasts and how intense it gets. “If it’s six months later and they’re stuck at a point where the sadness is very persistent, or they’re having nightmares, or can’t let go of checking online to see what their ex is doing, parents need to think carefully about what’s going on.”

Lisa A. Phillips is the author of “Unrequited: The Thinking Woman’s Guide to Romantic Obsession” and is writing a book about teen relationships. Find her on Twitter @lisaamyphillips.