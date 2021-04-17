In its guidance on getting a coronavirus vaccine, the CDC says you should be given a card at your first appointment that tells you which vaccine you received, its lot number, the date and the vaccination site. If you need a second dose, referencing the card is a quick way for providers to make sure you’re getting the right shot at the right time without having to access your electronic records. The card should then be updated with details about the second shot. (If you are not provided a card, make sure to ask for one before leaving. For those who do not receive a card, the CDC recommends contacting your vaccination site or state health department to find out how you can get one.)