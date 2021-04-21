So I kept reading. I read not just because I wanted him to realize reading could be a joy, but because it was a joy to read with him and his brother. No matter what the day had been like, no matter how tired I came home from work, or how frustrating school had been, the three of us still had books that we could read together to close down the day. Books that encouraged conversations, taught empathy, spurred interesting thoughts. When they were little, it was picture books. Then “Mercy Watson” and “Because of Winn-Dixie.” “Who Was” biographies of their favorite baseball players, sports figures and chefs. “Ballpark Mysteries” and “Mr. Putter and Tabby.” They did find their own books — reading “The Crossover” themselves, Nathan Hale, anything by Jason Reynolds. Graphic novels of any sort.