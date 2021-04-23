“I missed seeing my friends in person,” said Garwood, a senior who has Down syndrome. The pandemic, he said, “made it a challenging time.”

For the 136 students in Yorktown High School’s Best Buddies program, the pandemic not only disrupted school days, but also their club. The program matches general-education students with those who have intellectual and other disabilities, ranging from autism to cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, and visual or hearing impairments.

The Yorktown program, in Arlington, is one of 3,000 Best Buddies chapters around the world. The program was started in the late 1980s by Georgetown University student Anthony Kennedy Shriver, a nephew of President John F. Kennedy, and has more than 1 million participants, according to the program’s website.

At Yorktown, parents and students said it is a crucial program for those already dealing with the sometimes awkward period of adolescence.

Sarah Wilson, a special-education teacher at Yorktown and advisor for the Best Buddies club, said the group helps those with and without disabilities, allowing participants to learn from each other.

“People with disabilities often feel more of a sense of isolation and loneliness because they’re not always in an inclusive environment, so we strive to create ways for them to connect with one another,” she said. “We want to match students who have similar interests and bring out the best in each other.”

When the pandemic hit, leaders of the Yorktown group had to abandon most of their in-person events such as laser tag, pie-making around the holidays, bowling and baseball games in favor of activities such as crafts, holiday card-making or watching movies via Zoom.

Students and organizers say the pandemic forced them to be more creative, encouraging members to try new ways of communicating and connecting.

Wilson said one of the most important lessons of the pandemic is to be patient and flexible, especially when it comes to learning new technology. Participation levels dipped at the start of the pandemic but rebounded quickly.

“We had to adapt our program when covid-19 hit,” said Maddy Miller, a Yorktown senior who is co-president of the school’s Best Buddies chapter. “At first, it was hard to get people to come to the online events, but once we got them to come and consistently participate, it sparked an interest.”

Still, there were challenges.

Organizers tried getting students who might feel bashful online to at least try a game of hangman or charades. For participants who wanted to move around, they encouraged them to join an online find-items-in-your-house scavenger hunt or a dance party for the virtual prom.

Getting everyone to figure out when — and how — to mute online was an early challenge, Wilson said. But, she said, students quickly adapted to using the new tools.

“All of my students became more confident and independent than they had been pre-covid,” Wilson said. “Before, they needed help logging on, and now they log on by themselves and use the programs on their own.”

Reimagining the club and keeping it going during the pandemic was crucial to participants.

Jenny Holsinger said her 19-year-old daughter Maddie, who has autism and is a senior at Yorktown, has participated in Best Buddies since her freshman year. Holsinger said she worried that when the pandemic hit, her daughter would lose touch with people in the program. Having it online has been a lifesaver, Holsinger said.

“This was one of the only things she had during covid,” she said.

Holsinger said while most kids kept in touch with friends during virtual schooling, either by texting or online chats, her daughter was “not naturally going to get on a FaceTime call with a friend, so having a Best Buddies meeting kept her looking forward to something.”

The group’s connections “let her know that there were people who cared for her,” Holsinger said.

Sosuna Woldeyesus, 16, a junior at Yorktown who has autism, said the group “makes people’s lives better” and helps everyone — regardless of any disabilities — to feel included and build friendships. She said she missed seeing friends in person but has enjoyed online activities such as making Valentine’s Day cards and an Ugly Sweater holiday party.

“I’m glad I still have it in the pandemic,” Woldeyesus said. “That way we can do something, even if it’s on a Zoom call.”

The group has tried to have at least two meetings monthly during the pandemic. As some restrictions lifted, the group has had a few in-person, socially distanced and masked events, including a painting workshop, kickball and a fundraising walk.

Kate Schwab, a senior and co-president of the Yorktown Best Buddies group, said she got involved two years ago and has found it rewarding to work with a buddy who has Down syndrome.

“I’ve learned a lot from her,” Schwab said.

Plus, Schwab said, she has learned about herself. Normally shy in new situations, Schwab said her buddy helped her open up and be more outgoing.

“She’s made me feel more comfortable with new situations and new people,” she said.

During the pandemic, Schwab said, she and her buddy have played socially distanced basketball once and kept in touch through text messages.

“It’s nice to be able to send her a message to just say, ‘Just checking on you and seeing how your week is going,’” Schwab said. “Just to know someone has your back and to know you can reach out, that’s very important.”

