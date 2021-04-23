U.S. clinical trials did not specifically study the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines in people with compromised immune systems, so there is not yet conclusive data to show how they will ultimately respond. But early research seems to suggest it will be a mixed bag — that although some immunocompromised individuals may make antibodies, others may not. And for those who do, it is not known whether the antibodies will be effective at neutralizing SARS-CoV-2, what level of antibody will be needed to protect against infection or how long the antibodies will last.