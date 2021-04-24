Before the pandemic, Dunn, a 26-year-old in New York, was “the most social person ever.” Now she’ll have to excuse herself from an outdoor hangout to take a walk because it’s just too much. “I’ve suddenly become that quiet, awkward person off to the corner not really engaging with people. Part of me is still questioning: ‘I don’t know if these people are safe to be around. I don’t even know what to talk about.’ ” If you talk about doing lots of things, it sounds like you’re bragging or that you’ve been reckless, Dunn says. “And if you talk about doing nothing, it’s like: ‘Why not? … You can finally do things again.’ ”