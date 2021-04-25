Duly noted. This awards season has been weird. The parties have been canceled. The Golden Globes showed the nominees at their homes. The Met Gala, another big spring fashion event, has been pushed to September. So the Oscars would be one of the few chances to have a capital-m Moment, and celebrities knew they had to make it count. Especially with fewer people on the red carpet — only the nominees, their guests and the presenters were invited.

Bold, neon colors and glittery gold seemed to capture the optimism of an industry and a country bouncing back. And crisp whites provided a contrast with a slate of dark films. But, let’s be honest: Seeing anyone wear Real Clothes this year is both “inspirational and aspirational.”

Here are the looks and trends that stood out.

Two jackets paying tribute to those killed by police

Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe, directors of the short film “Two Different Strangers,” wore custom Dolce & Gabbana tuxedos in black and yellow with the names of people killed by police listed on the inner linings of their jackets. There were so many possible names that Free and Roe had to choose the ones that were most meaningful to them; Free’s jacket includes the Daunte Wright, who died in Brooklyn Center, Minn., just two weeks ago. Free and Roe’s Mache sneakers created more room, and display names like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Regina King’s fantastical ensemble

Regina King’s custom, sky-blue Louis Vuitton seemed to draw inspiration from both the natural and the fantastical, reminiscent all at once of butterfly wings, bluebell flowers and wintry fairy queens. Lest the look veer too far into the realm of the ethereal, however, the director of “One Night in Miami” paired her gown with a blunt, edgy bob.

A golden touch

Dressing yourself like an Oscar statuette is apparently considered to be good luck: At least 23 former winners have swathed themselves in gold fabric, including Emma Stone, Helen Mirren, Cate Blanchett and Rita Moreno. We don’t know if this year’s stars were feeling superstitious or just wanted to sparkle, but the red carpet was especially gilded this year. Leslie Odom Jr., nominated for best supporting actor in “One Night in Miami,” showed up in a gold Brioni suit, looking — dare we say — statuesque. Laura Pausini, the Italian singer of “Lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead,” wore a nearly identical look in a more feminine cut for her pre-show performance.

Then there’s Andra Day, a nominee for best actress for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” whose draped, high-slit gown was made by Vera Wang in collaboration with an actual welder, because it was made of metal. (You’d never know — it looks light as a feather.) Her bandeau silhouette may have been a trend within a trend: Carey Mulligan, too, wore a gold bandeau crop top (the 90s!) as part of her two-piece Valentino gown. Paired with a dramatic, flouncy gold skirt, the dress was one of those instant classics, the kind that dazzles even the most jaded E! hosts. It’s kind of dress people remember, even if the wearer doesn’t get to accessorize it with a matching Oscar statue.

Visions in white

A number of nominees arrived with the goal of being visions in white.

Maria Bakalova’s crisp, cream-colored custom Louis Vuitton gown inspired comparisons to everything from old Hollywood to fairy-tale princesses. Nominated for best supporting actress for her breakout role as Borat Sagdiyev’s daughter Tutar in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” the Bulgarian actress chose to remind viewers at her first-ever in-person red carpet that she herself is not the unibrowed and wardrobe-challenged character they met on-screen.

Best actress nominee Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), best director nominee Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”), best original song nominee Tiara Thomas (a lyricist for “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”), and best makeup and hairstyling nominee Mia Neal (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) were also among those wearing white.

Alan Kim’s asymmetrical soccer socks

Oscars on the top, school uniform in the middle, and … chic international soccer star on the bottom?

Alan Kim, the 9-year-old star of best picture nominee “Minari,” has been charming audiences all year, and his pint-size Thom Browne shorts-tux ensemble — complete with black, knee-high socks with four stripes on the left calf — only took the adorability to an unprecedented level. We’re calling it now: Nephews all over America will be receiving asymmetrical Thom Browne socks for Christmas 2021.