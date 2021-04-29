Mina Starsiak Hawk is an Indianapolis-based business owner and the star of HGTV’s nationally acclaimed hit renovation show Good Bones, which is currently filming its seventh season. She and her mom are co-founders of Two Chicks and a Hammer, a home rehabbing company created to revitalize their community. She recently opened a brick-and-mortar home furnishings company, Two Chicks District Co. where a portion of sales help local residents with home upkeep. And she just published her first children’s book, “Built Together."

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.