Tell tweens to “Just do it.” It’s impossible to predict what activities will capture a tween’s interest, so encourage them to try as many things as they like, Plucker says, in the hopes that something will stick. The flip side of this, though, is that they need to be allowed to stop an activity if their interest wanes, and try something else. Resist the urge to tell them they have to stick with something until it ends. That could backfire and make them more hesitant to take risks and try new things, for fear of being stuck with something they don’t enjoy.