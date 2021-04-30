Just as these young adults are coming into their own, their lives have been put on pause. But their idealism hasn’t. I think about how proud my Tibetan grandparents would be of their grandson. Devout Buddhists, they believed in doing all the good you can in all the ways you can. Getting to know my son as the young man he’s become — and being inspired by his hope and commitment during this tumultuous time — is a great privilege. One day when our discussion at dinner grew heated, I told him I don’t want our relationship to be adversarial. He said, “We’re not against each other! We’re side by side.”