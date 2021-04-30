Just as these young adults are coming into their own, their lives have been put on pause. But their idealism hasn’t. I think about how proud my Tibetan grandparents would be of their great-grandson. Devout Buddhists, they believed in doing all the good you can in all the ways you can. Getting to know my son as the young man he’s become — and being inspired by his hope and commitment during this tumultuous time — is a great privilege. One day when our discussion at dinner grew heated, I told him I don’t want our relationship to be adversarial. He said, “We’re not against each other! We’re side by side.”