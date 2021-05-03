After the arrival of their second child, a girl, later this year, Meghan will eventually resume some of her philanthropic work on behalf of women and girls. (A spokesperson for the couple declined to comment on the record for this article.) In March, Harry joined the nonprofit Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder, which will study misinformation and disinformation in the United States. He was also named chief impact officer at the San Francisco-based BetterUp, a tech start-up that partners with employers to offer coaching that promotes organizational harmony and growth. As soon as the latter announcement hit the Internet, the jokes about Harry’s new life as a tech bro began rolling in: “prince harry in a patagonia vest slamming drinks in the marina after his barry’s class WHEN,” asked one Twitter user. And certainly, “chief impact officer” is one of those titles that, true to Silicon Valley form, is just vague enough to suggest an amorphous-but-senior role and a hefty salary.