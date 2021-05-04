Vicki Larson, who’s written extensively on divorce and is working on a book about aging as a woman, says that when couples have raised their children to adulthood — the Gateses’ are 18 to 25 — they often feel their job as parents is essentially “done,” prompting them to reassess their lives. “You go through phases in your marriage and you go through phases as a person, and sometimes they don’t jibe,” Larson notes. “When you have kids, you’re on a path together.” Once they’re grown, you have to figure out what your shared path will be, Larson adds, or decide this isn’t what you want anymore.