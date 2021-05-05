Snow days are “something to look forward to in the dark days of winter,” says Erin Berg, a federal employee who lives in the District and has a 4-year-old daughter. “I’m not confident if we did a snow day where they had to do the virtual thing that they could just concentrate. ... And there are a lot of barriers that have still not been solved. Are they going to keep devices at home? Who’s going to update them? If they can’t log in that day or Mom and Dad can’t be there to facilitate ... it’s all these things we still haven’t solved.”