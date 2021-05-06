If you were to look deep inside my body, beneath the dark circles and stretch marks, you would find the cells of my four children, a legacy from pregnancy living on within me for the rest of my life. I imagine the kids behaving badly in there, much as they did at this year’s Easter egg hunt, swooping about like Valkyries on a jelly bean high, throwing elbows and acquiring grass stains. In reality, though, by now these rowdy fetal cells — which cross the placenta and enter the maternal blood stream — have probably settled down and embedded in various body parts, permanently integrating with my kidneys, say, or my heart.