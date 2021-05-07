The loss of Cafritz, who died Tuesday at age 91, is a loss for the thousands of friends who knew and respected her. It’s also a loss for the old-fashioned principle that informal socializing — over cocktails, over dinner, at a charitable event — was the best way to build respect and cooperation, the best way to create community, the best way go through life. In an era of confrontation and ideology, the idea that well-intentioned people can differ and still like each other is considered a relic of another time and place. But Cafritz never wavered in that belief. Nor from her red hair.