And — Nana Dorothy? Will you remember Daddy’s mommy, who caught the plague in her nursing home, and died a few days before Christmas? You have her brown eyes. When you smile and it spreads so quickly to light your entire face, I see her. Covid blew like a house afire down her hallways. We wonder if we should have brought Nana to live with us when the pandemic first hit — do you sense these regrets? — but we had no way to care for her dementia. That’s what we believed.