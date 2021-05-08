Instead I sent all her things to the storage facility. As I watched the movers drive off carrying my mother’s life in boxes, I found solace in knowing they were all in one place, not too far away. I also shoved my grief in there and shut it away with her stuff for the next decade. I accrued thousands of dollars in storage fees I couldn’t afford because I did not have enough courage to face any of it. Cleaning out the unit would be like erasing my mom. At least that was what I convinced myself.