The pandemic has allowed our family to spend countless hours together, which I will always be grateful for. But more than a year in, it’s also made my kids much more demanding of me, and life in general. They want all of my attention, all of the time and are disappointed (and in my daughter’s case downright difficult) when they don’t get it. Which makes me wonder whether the guilt that settles in the moment we become mothers is for naught. Because no matter how much of ourselves we give to our kids, it’s never enough.