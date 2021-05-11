Chad Caldwell is one of those men who proposed to his longtime girlfriend with a ring — and then wanted one for himself, too. To him, it didn’t feel “fair” that his fiancee, Ashley, would wear a ring and he wouldn’t. So Caldwell, a 33-year-old in Delaware, bought himself a $35 silicon camo-print ring. He works as a mason, so he chose a style that could handle getting dirty. But mostly, he “wanted to feel the excitement of being engaged,” especially after dating for more than 10 years.