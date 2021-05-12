I was 6. I would like to say that I remember what I had been doing that was so abnormal, but I don’t. Today, my mother tells me that I spent the first decade of my life in my own very complex, wholly insular world. I didn’t like to be touched. I growled at people. I never cried. I played with my hands and pinched myself when I got nervous. I was late to speak, late to read and late to listen. I created stories in my mind and talked openly to and about the characters. On other occasions, my grandfather expressed his suspicion that I was “mildly retarded,” which was another of his 1980s-rural-Pennsylvania-way of insisting that I was “just not normal.”