Maxwell Ryan, a former teacher, started Apartment Therapy with the help of his brother, Oliver, in 2004. The goal was to help people make their homes more beautiful, organized and healthy. (He became known as “the apartment therapist.”) The website offers readers ideas on how they can create their own happy places at home. Over the years, he has grown ApartmentTherapy.com and added TheKitchn.com, a home cooking site. He has written four books on design and has helped develop tableware and sofas. He lives with his daughter in an apartment in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.