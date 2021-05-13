A foundational part of having secure, healthy attachments with our children is being emotionally responsive to their needs. We can use this knowledge of how our children operate to anticipate probable yelling triggers, whether those occur with certain behaviors or times of day. The more we feel prepared, the less reactive we are. One of my triggers is running late. With three children, I find that happens on a regular basis. Knowing that I’m most likely to yell during our morning routine, I have deliberately planned to leave the house at least 10 minutes early. This cushion keeps me calm as the inevitable delays pop up.