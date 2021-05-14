Messenger RNA technology had been studied, developed and refined for years before it was used in the coronavirus vaccines. To develop the two mRNA vaccines, all scientists essentially needed to do was plug in the molecular code for the coronavirus’s spike protein, said Robert Murphy, executive director of the Institute for Global Health and a professor of medicine and biomedical engineering at Northwestern University. (The vaccines contain molecular instructions — mRNA — that tell your cells to create a harmless protein similar to the spike protein on the surface of the coronavirus. Your immune system will recognize this harmless protein as an interloper, and be primed to eliminate the actual coronavirus if you are exposed to it.) That, along with the urgent need, billions of dollars in funding and a streamlined regulatory pathway, allowed enterprises such as the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership and Moderna to roll out the vaccines in record time.