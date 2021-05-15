“I was going on a tear about, like, how hugs are such a physical violation of your entire body, and how to just bowl someone over is completely, like, the worst kind of rude. We toned it down so much,” Post says with a laugh. Going forward, Post says, she’ll be advising against hugs when meeting someone new, and encouraging the hug-wary to firmly but politely decline any hug (“I’m just not ready for hugs yet,” “You know, I’m not that wild about hugs”) before moving on quickly to express enthusiasm about encountering the person who’s initiated it (” … but I’m so glad to see you!”).