A four-time cancer survivor, Lisa Lindstrom said she’s unsure whether her vaccinations will protect her as well as they would for people without any health conditions. She expects there to be significant overlap between people refusing vaccination and those declining to wear masks, so she’s waiting for guidance from her oncologist before deciding how much she feels comfortable being inside with others. Lindstrom is spending most of her time at her Seattle home until then — cooking, baking and taking online courses to become a yoga teacher.