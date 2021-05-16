Dear Carolyn: My daughter is in love with a man who is divorcing an abusive wife. The man is kind. He still lives with his wife while their attorneys work out who gets the house. The man recently posted to Facebook, “We went to our daughter’s house,” and just few days ago, posted a picture of a garden he made and one his wife made. My daughter was hurt by these public statements that seemed, to her, to show a partnering between the man and his wife. The man assured her the divorce is still on track, he is just trying to keep things calm at home and sees no issue with posting such things.