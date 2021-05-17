Dear Carolyn: My sister, who is my only sibling and closest living relative, lives in a neighboring state. We have not seen each other in person in about five years, though we are in regular contact. She invited herself to visit last year and I shut down completely at the thought of all that it might take to host her. My home is comfortable for me, but I don’t think most people would be comfortable here — I enjoy some companionable clutter and am not an especially deep cleaner. I also could not figure out how to plan for meals, because I am not much of a cook and don’t enjoy restaurants.