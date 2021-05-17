More important, it was a timely excuse for Washington’s former first lady — who was married to Marion “Mayor for Life” Barry Jr. — and her friends to return to a semblance of normal after 14 months of social distancing. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted many mask recommendations for those who have received coronavirus shots, which dovetailed nicely with Barry’s one but ironclad rule: Everyone at her backyard party had to be fully vaccinated and had to prove it by submitting their vaccination card with their RSVP.